People across Falkirk district being urged to not to use garden hose to water gardens

Environment watchdog the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) says there are still issues across the country, including in Central Scotland where the level is still at moderate scarcity. It’s latest report shows that while heavy, thundery showers across the country have led to some very localised recovery of rivers and groundwater, they have not been enough to sufficiently replenish levels and conditions continue to get worse.

Nathan Critchlow-Watton, head of water and planning at SEPA, said: “We know the pressures facing Scottish businesses right know, including Scotland's farmers, and the importance of the food and drink they produce. That's why we're determined to protect our environment whilst supporting Scotland during prolonged dry periods such as this.

“Our approach is proportionate, aiming to help those businesses using the least water and whose activities are most efficient to continue operating. This is a temporary position, recognising the impact suspensions can have on businesses, but it’s important abstractors understand the need to work with us now and in future years to adapt to water scarcity.”

We are all being encouraged to save water, including by not watering our gardens, after a long, dry spell. Pic: Scottish Water

Meanwhile, Scottish Water is repeating its call for customers to use water as efficiently as possible in homes and gardens and help us protect resources and maintain normal supplies across the country.

It is urging people to use water efficiently in the garden and outdoor spaces by using a watering can instead of a garden hose or sprinklers and letting the grass go brown; taking shorter showers; turning the tap off when brushing teeth; using washing machines and dishwashers only when fully loaded; and using a bucket and sponge rather than a hose to wash the car.