Oh no, more snow for Falkirk

A weather warning for snow has been issued for the Falkirk area.

Residents and motorists are again being warned to take care – only two weeks after the Beast from the East caused massive disruption.

The Met Office has said a band of rain will increasingly turn to snow through late Friday afternoon and evening.

As this band moves south-westwards, ice will also readily form on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Officials warned: “Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Some injuries are also possible from slips and falls on icy surfaces.”