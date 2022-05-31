Number of electric cars in Falkirk has doubled in the last year

The Government is aiming to entirely phase out petrol and diesel-powered cars by 2030, with battery electric vehicles planned to account for all car sales by 2035.

Auto Trader said the recent surge is positive, but that electric cars are still too expensive for many people to make the switch.

Department for Transport figures show there were 560 battery-electric vehicles in Falkirk at the end of last year – up from 284 at the end of 2020, a 97 per cent rise.

The number of electric cars in Falkirk has risen in the last year. Picture: Michael Gillen.

It meant 276 electric vehicles were newly registered in 2021 – more than double the 117 the year before.

Across the UK, the number of electric vehicles on the roads almost doubled, increasing by 94 per cent from 215,000 at the end of 2020 to 420,000 last year.

Ian Plummer, commercial director at Auto Trader, said the automotive industry has responded well to the Government's electric car drive.

He said: "Over the last year, we’ve seen significant strides in range capability, as well as a growing choice of makes, models and body types, right now there’s one new electric vehicle coming onto the market per week."

But he also stressed the need to further invest in charging ports.

The Government hopes to install 300,000 public charging points by 2030, 18 times the number a decade previously.

There is also concern regarding the price of electric vehicles.