No bread or milk as shoppers swarm to superstore

Tensions were running high among shoppers as stocks of bread, milk and rich tea biscuits were running low in Asda Grangemouth this afternoon.

The car park chaos that greeted motorists brave enough to take to the roads – vehicles basically pulling up anywhere they could find a clearing in the snow or circling until they could find a space – was matched by the hordes of householders filling the aisles looking for essential items that had sold out elsewhere.

The bread shelves were completely cleared out and people had to queue for rolls made fresh by the Asda bakery. It was the same story at the milk section – completely sold out.

Staff helped as much as they could during this unprecedented rush for food, and shoppers, on the whole, were good natured about the situation – although there were some occasions when the lack of vital supplies caused tempers to fray.

One shopper said: “I had been queueing for rolls for 20 minutes when this moron, who wasn’t even in the queue, shouted at me ‘you’re never going use all those rolls’.

“If he had taken the time to ask I would have told them they were for my neighbours as well as for my family, but he was just showing off in front of his friend.”

That was the bad side of the shopping experience, but the staff at Candied Ice Cream Parlour, in Central Avenue, Grangemouth, showed the good side – picking up extra milk for those who need it most and giving it to them for no charge, or a voluntary £1 donation to Strathcarron Hospice.