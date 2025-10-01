New team appointed to make Grangemouth's green freeport a reality

The Forth Green Freeport (FGF) announces the appointment of its expert team who will deliver the ambitious vision to attract investors and bring major economic benefits for Scotland.

Reporting to CEO Sarah Murray, Tom Morris joins as trade and investment manager, with Rhona McMillan as governance and operations officer.

Sharon Pryde takes on the role of skills and fair work manager, with Dr Isobel Marr as net zero and innovation manager.

Sarah Murray, CEO of FGF said: “This is an important day for Forth Green Freeport as we announce the expert team who will deliver the collective ambition of the FGF partners.

The newly appointed Forth Ports green freeport delivery team, Sharon Pryde, Rhona McMillan, Sarah Murray, Dr Isobel Marr and Tom Morris (Picture: Jamie Simpson)

"We are working towards approval of the Full Business Case which will release £25million seed capital funding later this year and are excited to welcome Tom, Rhona, Sharon and Isobel who will all be great assets for us.”

Tom, as trade and investment manager, will lead the delivery of FGF’s strategy to attract domestic and international businesses to invest and operate

across its sites.

He brings extensive international experience from senior roles at Shell, Cairn Energy, OMV and H2 Green. A graduate of Heriot-Watt University and The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tom is a Chartered Engineer in both the UK and Europe and an RSA Fellow.

He has served as a non-executive director of a university technology spin-out and is currently a trustee of Greener Kirkcaldy, a charity leading local action on the climate emergency.

Rhona McMillan, as governance and operations officer, will work across the range of Forth Green Freeport activities, from programmes delivering for businesses and communities to internal processes focused on strong transparent governance and reporting.

Rhona has over 20 years of experience in governance, operations, and project management playing a pivotal role in delivering major public sector programmes across departments including the Ministry of Justice, Defra, and NHS Lothian.

She was previously Governance Lead for the DWP Synergy Programme and served as Secretariat for the Programme Board.

Sharon Pryde, as skills and fair work manager, will lead the development and delivery of skills programmes across Forth Green Freeport working with businesses, educational institutions, government agencies, and research bodies to address skills gaps, drive workforce development, and foster industrial innovation.

She will also lead efforts to ensure businesses operating within Forth Green Freeport’s sites adhere to the Fair Work Charter.

Sharon has over 25 years’ experience delivering innovation and skills initiatives in the public sector leading strategic, high-impact projects across emerging

industries, with a special focus on Scotland’s space sector.

She is also the co-chair of the Environmental Task Force of Space Scotland which is dedicated to understanding and mitigating the environmental impact of space

activities on Earth and in low-Earth orbit.

Dr Isobel Marr, as net zero and innovation manager, will lead the development and delivery of innovation initiatives and support businesses to embed sustainability practices, contributing to our net zero goals.

Isobel was previously Knowledge Exchange Manager for the UK Industrial Decarbonisation Research and Innovation Centre (IDRIC) at Heriot-Watt University and International Research Officer at the University of Edinburgh.

She has a track record of creating environments that enable diverse stakeholders to collaborate, exchange knowledge, and drive collective impact, bringing knowledge of both the UK and Scotland’s industrial decarbonisation landscape, and of the challenges involved in transitioning industry to net zero.

