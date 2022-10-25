New prize draw gives litter binning Falkirk residents the chance to win cash

The new weekly prize draw starts on Tuesday, November 1 and gives people the chance to win cash from a weekly prize pot ranging from £50 to £500.

All they have to do to be in with a chance of winning some cash is take a photo of their waste being binned using the LitterLotto app. Each time you submit a new picture of litter being binned it's another chance to win.

Recent polling by Keep Scotland Beautiful shows that two thirds of people believe litter is an issue in their local area, and 87 per cent say it is an issue across Scotland.

People have a chance to win cash if they take a picture of their litter being using the LitterLotto app

Hence the team up with LitterLotto, which is designed to provide a light nudge and remind people about the litter issue around them and achieve a positive behavioural change.

Barry Fisher, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “We are delighted to be launching this innovative partnership with LitterLotto. Initiatives like this can play a huge role in changing behaviours through positive reinforcement.

"Rewarding people for doing the right thing is as important as giving them a fine when they do the wrong thing – and we look forward to seeing the results of this approach. Many people carry a smart phone so we hope everyone will take the opportunity to participate in Scotland’s LitterLotto.

"Have fun, win a prize and help us tackle litter. By celebrating those who do the right thing and working together we can all play a part to clean up Scotland and keep it beautiful.”

David Landsberg, founder and CEO of LitterLotto, said: “We’re proud to be partnering with Keep Scotland Beautiful, an organisation that’s consistently pushing boundaries to improve the environment. Their appetite to adopt new methods and technology to address age-old issues is what makes the LitterLotto partnership a perfect fit.

"We’re looking forward to working with them to create an even cleaner Scotland."

The LitterLotto app is available to download for free on the App Store and Android Store.