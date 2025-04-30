New poll shows majority of people of Falkirk believe net zero transition will boost economy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Energy efficiency firm Changeworks has conducted a poll asking people if they think Scotland’s transition to net zero will be a boost to the economy.

While 71 per cent of people in Scotland support renewable and sustainable energy for home energy use, 65 percent are concerned the UK is not investing quickly enough in sustainable energy.

According to the social enterprise firm’s poll, 65 per cent of people in Falkirk believe that net zero will have positive economic impacts – including the creation of job opportunities – over the long term.

The vast majority – 83 per cent – of those who took part on the poll are very concerned about the steep rise in energy prices continuing, with 71 per cent supporting renewable and sustainable energy for home energy use.

Changeworks’ chief executive Josiah Lockhart (Picture: Submitted)

The data comes as Changeworks launches its new strategic 2025-30 plan, calling on a multitude of public and private sector partners to collaborate and accelerate the decarbonisation of Scotland’s homes to tackle the looming climate emergency.

Josiah Lockhart, Changeworks’ chief executive, said: “We cannot achieve this mission alone. Decarbonising homes is one of Scotland’s biggest climate challenges, but it’s also a major economic opportunity.

"Our polling shows the Scottish public recognises this. With the right partnerships and investment, we can drive innovation, tackle fuel poverty, and help create a thriving green economy.

"The scale of the challenge requires a concerted, collaborative effort across sectors, and we are open to working with partners to bring innovative decarbonisation solutions to life.”

