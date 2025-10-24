New campaign aims to kick roadside litter to the kerb in Falkirk

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful has partnered with Falkirk Council and McDonald’s to deploy a suite of posters, bin wraps and a billboard to deal with the messy issue of roadside litter.

Ninety-one per cent of people agreed roadside litter creates a negative impression of Scotland. More than half agreed there is more roadside litter in Scotland than there was 12 months ago.

This new local campaign aims to raise awareness of the litter issue and reduce litter generated by drivers on the A801 by building on Keep Scotland Beautiful’s previous work and encouraging drivers to bin their litter responsibly or take it home.

Billboard advertising has been implemented to target the issue in the area alongside social media and on-site materials.

The roadside litter campaign has now been launched (Picture: Submitted)

Barry Fisher, chief executive at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Roadside litter is a huge problem – it damages Scotland’s reputation, it’s ugly, dangerous and expensive to clean up.

“We have campaigned to reduce roadside litter for years but it’s clear that more still needs to be done. The introduction of the littering from vehicles provision in the Circular Economy (Scotland) Act will be a useful tool to tackle roadside litter.

"However, It’s also critical we also address the root cause of roadside litter by rethinking our consumption habits and changing the behaviours that are our polluting our environment.

“The message is simple – bin your litter responsibly or take it home.”

Councillor Bryan Deakin, Falkirk Council spokesperson for climate change, added: “A small action, such as taking litter home, makes a big difference to how our area looks and feels."

