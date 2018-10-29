New buses Berlin-bound

Alexander Dennis will build a new fleet of double deck buses for Berlin.

Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG) has awarded Alexander Dennis the contract to supply Enviro500 three-axle double deck buses.

The Enviro500 for Berlin will be 13.8 metres long with three doors, two staircases and 80 seats.

The first new buses – of a minimum of 70 – are due to arrive in Berlin in 2020.

Dr Sigrid Evelyn Nikutta said:“Thanks to the flexible contract, we will be able to adjust our purchase volume depending on how the electric bus market develops.”