Network Rail gives nature a helping hand with secure fencing for Grangemouth wildlife centre

Fencing in the area needed to be renewed to keep the railway secure and the public safely separated from the tracks at Grangemouth Freight Yard.

As well as the age of the fencing, the area also suffered from trespass, theft and vandalism issues. Damaged fencing was also a risk to users of the wildlife centre and neighbouring industrial units.

Ahead of the five-week programme of work, Network Rail worked with the landowner – the Scottish Wildlife Trust – to agree a fencing solution that secured the railway but also was visually sympathetic to the adjacent wildlife centre.

The new fencing provides a boundary between the train tracks and Jupiter

In keeping with the ethos of the wildlife centre, leftover small branches – cleared to enable the fencing work to take place – were used to create habitat piles to support invertebrates and insects and some of the felled and chipped vegetation was bundled for the centre to use on site.

Network Rail senior asset engineer Jonathan Callis said: “Network Rail works to keep the railway boundary secure to protect those travelling on trains or using the area adjacent to the railway for social or recreational activities.

“The renewal of the fencing at the wildlife centre helped manage the risk from trespass and vandalism and secured the railway boundary. We designed and delivered the project in tandem with the Scottish Wildlife Trust and the work reflected the fact that it is an area people regularly visit to escape to nature.

“It’s nice that the work also coincided with the Centre’s 30th anniversary year and we are grateful to the Scottish Wildlife Trust for their support and cooperation throughout.”

