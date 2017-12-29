MSP’s wildlife rescue visit

Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald had the chance to see first hand what animal charity the SSPCA does for wild animals in danger.

Scottish SPCA Chief Executive Kirsteen Campbell said: “We were delighted to welcome Angus to our wildlife rescue centre, based here in Alloa.

“It’s great to be able to showcase the fabulous work done by the team, and talk more widely about the society’s achievements when it comes to rescuing and rehabilitating wild animals, and the broader issues of tackling the illegal puppy trade.”

Mr MacDonald said: “Animal safety and welfare is something which is close to the heart of the vast majority of Scots, however it is extremely unfortunate and heartbreaking that some can be mistreated, or wildlife can become injured or the victims of cruelty. That is why the work of the SSPCA is invaluable.”