Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is under threat of losing its Site of Special Scientific Interest status (SSSI), due to concerns over water quality and biodiversity.

Last September, MSP Lorna Slater staged a public meeting in the Burgh Halls to discuss the loch’s future and details of a previously unpublished report by the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology into the water quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lorna is hosting another meeting in the Burgh Halls on Monday, amid news from Historic Environment Scotland that, after five years, it is reconvening the Linlithgow Loch Strategic Management Group.

Lothian MSP Lorna Slater (inset) has organised Monday night's meeting to keep people in Linlithgow updated on efforts to address the nutrient pollution in the town's loch.

The management group chairman, Craig Mearns, will be attending the meeting, which will be held from 6.30pm to 8pm in the Provost Lawrie Hall. All interested parties are welcome to attend.

Lorna said: “I was relieved to hear that the management group has reconvened after such a long delay.

“Linlithgow residents have been waiting too long for real action to address the loch’s water quality. I know that many are frustrated with the lack of progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We mean to keep the community updated on efforts to address the loch’s nutrient pollution.

“I am looking forward to meeting with Linlithgow residents on Monday, and to ensuring that they are at the heart of decisions.”