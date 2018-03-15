McDonald’s spring clean initiative in Falkirk area

As part of Clean Up Scotland’s ‘Spring Clean’ initiative, McDonald’s are looking for volunteers to help clean up litter in Falkirk and Grangemouth at 10am on Sunday.

Falkirk Football Club and their mascot Fergus the Fox will be joining MP Martyn Day and local councillors Cecil Meiklejohn and Paul Garner to clean up litter across Falkirk.

As part of Clean Up Scotland’s Spring Clean initiative, the group will be armed with bibs, bin bags and litter picks to clean up litter and debris from Victoria Park and the surrounding areas.

Organiser of the event and people manager of the restaurants involved, Laura Doherty said: “Now that spring is approaching we are excited to support Keep Scotland Beautiful’s Spring Clean initiative and clean up the streets and parks of Falkirk.

“It’ll be great to have such a big group from the three restaurants, the local council, football team as well as anyone from the local community who can join us.”

Anyone who wishes to join the clean-up effort should meet the team at the Falkirk Harriers car park at 10am this Sunday.