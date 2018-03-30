Make Bonnybridge Bonny litter pick hailed a ‘huge’ success

A campaign aimed at tackling littering in Bonnybridge is gathering pace following a “hugely successful” community clean-up.

Town residents gathered almost 100 bags of rubbish during the litter pick, organised by Bonnybridge Community Council (BCC) last Saturday.

The Make Bonnybridge Bonny initiative was thought up by BCC members who had grown weary of paths and public places being left covered in debris.

Residents and businesses showed their support for the project by sparing some time to grab a waste bag and dispose of rubbish.

Brian Hastings, BCC member, said: “Our litter pick was hugely successful. Over 94 bags, a double buggy, an empty champagne bottle, a discarded iPad and a guitar amp were all collected.

“We would like to thank Falkirk Council for the equipment and time given by the Community Safety Team; Scotmid for the equipment, assistance and food vouchers for the volunteers; to councillors Niall Coleman and David Grant for mucking in; and to all those residents of Bonnybridge who gave their time to collect over 94 bags of rubbish.”