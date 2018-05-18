Litter pickers make a difference at Falkirk Wheel

Scottish Water staff have been lending a hand to keep one of Scotland’s most iconic attractions at its best.

Members of Scottish Water’s Portfolio Management Office volunteered with Scottish Canals to carry out litter picking.

The 36 volunteers walked along stretches of the canal paths and banks around the Falkirk Wheel where they collected around 36 bags of litter.

Scottish Water’s Mark Forrester, who led the team, said: “Although the canal paths didn’t look particularly messy it was amazing just how much litter the team managed to collect.

“The Falkirk Wheel and canal network attracts so many visitors and volunteering gave us the chance to do something for the community, as well as giving us a sense of achievement.”

John McGowan from Scottish Canals said: “The Scottish Water staff are fantastic, their hard work is really appreciated as it just keeps the area looking clean and tidy for tourists and visitors to the iconic site.”.