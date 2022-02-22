Lionthorn Bing: Former coal mine site transformed by nearly £750,000 of funding

The money will lead to a significant package of greenspace improvements at derelict land at Lionthorn Bing south of Falkirk between Hallglen, Glen Village and Lionthorn.

Green Action Trust and Falkirk Council have secured over £560,000 taking the total close from the Scottish Government’s new Vacant and Derelict Land investment programme close to £750,000.

The new improvements will include a ‘kick about’ grass pitch, trees, hedges and plants to create shelter and encourage biodiversity and elevated landscaped areas and seating among others.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derek Robertson, chief executive of Green Action Trust, and Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council

Work is expected to be completed during spring/summer 2022.

The colliery closed in the 1960s, resulting in the site being cleared and the top section of the bing being converted.

By the early 1980s, the pitches were no longer used and fell into disrepair. Some areas have been improved after a community consultation in 2018, which informed a masterplan to guide the future development of the side.

The funding has been welcomed by leading politicians.

Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council said: “It’s fantastic that this last phase of a major greenspace improvement at this vacant and derelict site is going ahead.”

She added: “Council staff continue to work our partners and agencies, and we thank all the funders, particularly the Scottish Government’s Vacant and Derelict land Investment Programme for their support.”

News of the project was also welcomed by Derek Robertson, chief executive of Green Action Trust.

He said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Falkirk Council to deliver the greenspace improvements at Lionthorn Bing.

“This is a great example of what can be achieved through partnership working and a shared ambition to improve the environmental quality of our towns.

“I look forward to seeing the plans come to fruition, which will deliver a valuable amenity for the local communities, as well as making a positive contribution to the aims of the wider central Scotland Green Network.”

The Lionthorn Bing project will deliver several aims of the wider Central Scotland Green Network (CSGN).

To see what is in store, watch https://bit.ly/3rPZiIA

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.