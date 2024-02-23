Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Linlithgow Community Development Trust (LCDT) has been working for 15 years on projects that include teaching people how to grow food, learning about electric cars and renting e-bikes.

The wide variety of schemes bring people together, not only to learn new skills but to find their voice.

The organisation’s work with others was outlined at the launch of West Lothian Climate Action Network. More than 60 people from 32 organisations attended the launch of the hub, which will share knowledge and skills across the region.

Carole Racionzer spoke passionately about LCDT's work at the hub's launch at the end of last month.

LCDT interests span four key areas – circular economy, active and sustainable travel, green energy and promoting food growing. Carole Racionzer, its chairperson, spoke about the group’s work, including a tool library and repair and recycle café sessions, focusing on electrical and tech products.

Hard-to-recycle items are a particular challenge; however, if they cannot be repaired, the items are collected for dedicated IT charities.

The trust is also leading the development of the West Lothian Cycle Circuit with events feeding into other fitness activities.

LCDT also helps would-be food growers get started, with seed shares and expertise on growing essential produce in small areas.

WLCAN hub members are hoping to support local community groups.

Carole said: “We were delighted to be invited to speak at the launch of the West Lothian Climate Action Network. Linlithgow has a long history of taking action on climate and LCDT plays its part with a multitude of projects in and around Linlithgow.

“We are so excited to be part of a larger network across West Lothian, bringing together like-minded organisations and encouraging new initiatives.”

WLCAN, funded by Net Zero Scotland, is headed by a board of directors and senior development worker Neil Barnes who, as a resident of Linlithgow, has been a trustee with LCDT since 2017.

Donald Stavert, one of three directors overseeing the new WLCAN staff team, said: “Community groups like LCDT are the backbone to our network, giving us a bridge to citizens concerned about the dangers of climate change.”