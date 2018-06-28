Larbert residents mount protest over new homes plan

Residents took to the streets and used bold banners to fight back against a developer’s plans to build houses on land near their homes.

Gladman Developments’ application to build 60 homes in Larbert was refused by Falkirk Council earlier in the year because it was significantly contrary to the Local Development Plan and is now in the hands of the Scottish Government’s Department for Planning and Environmental Appeals.

However, with the appeal – which will be determined by a government-appointed reporter – now pending protestors took to Stirling Road last Saturday to draw attention to the issue and make their presence felt at the site of the development.

Falkirk MP John McNally, who joined the protest, said: “This proposal would destroy a lot of local green space, result in an increase in traffic congestion and add to pressure on local infrastructure.”

Falkirk Council planning officers recommended planning committee members refuse the application, citing other factors including increased traffic congestion, the additional pressure on an already struggling infrastructure and the loss of local space.

Protestors were happy their action at the weekend highlighted the situation and got their message across to others in an effective way.

Householder Lorna Maclaren said: “It was a busy, well attended protest. There was lots of support from passers by and many motorists were sounding their horns waving and giving the thumbs up as they saw the banners.”