Readers are being encouraged to sign up for a national challenge to address the country’s litter emergency.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful’s annual Spring Clean kicks off today (Friday) and runs until April 21.

Ninety per-cent of people agree that litter is a problem across Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The #SpringCleanScotland 2025 mass litter pick brings together people in communities across the country to help tackle the litter emergency.

Spring is the perfect time to show you care about your community by taking part in the annual Spring Clean event.

Last year 45,000 people across Scotland rolled up their sleeves and, equipped with litter pickers, bags and gloves, made a positive difference to their own neighbourhoods.

But this year, the organiser is urging even more people to get involved and contribute to an even bigger national response.

With that in mind, Keep Scotland Beautiful is calling for people in West Lothian and Falkirk to get involved with this year’s citizen clean up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 81 per cent of people agreeing they want to see increased action to clean up litter in their communities, #SpringCleanScotland 2025 is the perfect chance for people to get involved and take action to reverse the deterioration in environmental quality in Scotland’s neighbourhoods.

More than 15,000 people have already registered to take part during the month-long event. You can register your own clean up or find one to join at www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/clean-up-scotland/clean-up-scotland-map/ where all the events are mapped out.

Barry Fisher, Keep Scotland Beautiful chief executive, said: “We’re so excited for #SpringCleanScotland 2025 to begin this week.

“It would be fantastic for as many people as possible from West Lothian and Falkirk to get involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know 85 per cent of people agree that they want to see more efforts to prevent litter in their area. It starts with us.

“No longer can we wait for someone else to pick up the litter we might walk past every day.

“So we are inviting everyone to organise a litter pick with friends, family, workmates or alone, or to join an event registered on our Clean Up Scotland map.

“Every action, however small, will help us reverse the litter emergency.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Lothian Litter Pickers' Rebecca Gallagher is among those taking part.

She said: “We’re very excited to be taking part in this year's Spring Clean! It is so important for the environment and our community.

“You can get involved by taking part in a litter pick – whether that is an individual one, through school/work or a group pick.

“The Spring Clean also helps highlight to our local authority and government the issues we face regarding litter and fly-tipping.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep Scotland Beautiful is celebrating its 25th anniversary as a Scottish charity in 2025. It has launched a special fundraiser – £25 for 2025 – to help support the charity’s work.

All funds raised will be used to enable Keep Scotland Beautiful to do even more work with individuals, schools, communities and businesses.

To lend your support, visit www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/support-us.