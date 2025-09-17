Keep Scotland Beautiful rewards Falkirk area groups for brightening up their communities

A number of local groups have seen their hard work recognised and celebrated in this year’s Keep Scotland Beautiful (KSB) Beautiful Scotland Awards.

Polmont Together, a community group that organizes events and initiatives – like the popular Halloween scarecrow trail – to improve the area, was one of only six groups in Scotland to earn a Silver Gilt award for their hard work introducing bright and colourful planters to the village.

Let’s Get Grangemouth Clean gLitter team, a finalist in the forthcoming Britain in Bloom Awards, and Bloomin’ Bo’ness were two of 19 local groups to receive a certificate of recognition for all their continuing work in the community.

The KSB awards ceremony, which took place online on Tuesday, celebrated the efforts of 38 groups from across the country to improve their communities by engaging people of all ages in growing and planting activities or through tidying and cleaning up events.

Let’s Get Grangemouth Clean gLitter team were among those earning Keep Scotland Beautiful awards (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

Keep Scotland Beautiful’s volunteer judges visited Grangemouth, Polmont, Bo’ness and many other areas, during this year’s judging fortnight, which took place between July 28 and August 10.

Barry Fisher, KSB chief executive, said: “Congratulations to all of our groups for their fantastic success at this year’s ceremony. Public polling soon to be published by Keep Scotland Beautiful has found that 66 per cent of people are embarrassed by levels of litter in their neighbourhood.

“Thankfully, a brilliant network of groups across the country work tirelessly to make their towns and villages clean, vibrant, appealing and nature friendly communities for all to enjoy and be proud of.

“At a time where there is a lack of funding to support these groups and their efforts, their unwavering commitment to improve their neighbourhoods is an inspiration to us all.

"I’d like to congratulate every single person involved in our Climate and Nature Friendly Communities Network for their fantastic contribution to keeping Scotland beautiful.”

KSB operates Beautiful Scotland in association with the Royal Horticultural Society.

If people are interested in taking part in Beautiful Scotland 2026 they can join the Climate and Nature Friendly Communities Network and access knowledge sharing events and resources to support your community to thrive.

Visit the website for more information.

