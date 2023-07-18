Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful has announced Green Flag awards for the Helix Park – for the eighth consecutive year – and Zetland Park in Grangemouth for the second year in a row.

The Green Flag Award supports the opportunities that our green spaces provide to enable exercise, improve mental wellbeing and provide safe spaces for play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Ormiston, senior awards officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Congratulations to our two award winners in Falkirk. Every park has a wide range of people visiting them and their requirements can vary. What is essential is that they are well maintained and provide a place for people to relax and have fun.

An aerial view of Zetland Park which has won a Green Flag for the second year. Pic: Contributed

“Our award-winning parks have demonstrated they are worthy winners, meeting the criteria of the coveted international award. Receiving this prestigious benchmark recognises all the hard work that has gone into maintaining and managing these precious green open spaces. It is imperative that Scotland reconnects with the natural world if we are to fix the biodiversity crisis and these green spaces will provide a space for people of all ages to do that.

“Green spaces are so important for our physical and mental wellbeing and it’s fantastic to see such a wide range of parks and green spaces across the entire length of the country. I encourage everyone to make the most of them this summer.”

Councillor Paul Garner, depute leader of Falkirk Council, said: “Our parks and greenspaces across the Falkirk Council area are one our greatest assets we have and are enjoyed by visitors and residents alike. Winning a Green Flag award shows our ongoing commitment to running well maintained and managed parks and shows they are of the highest standards possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad