Keep Bankside Beautiful volunteers conduct major canalside clean-up

A group of determined residents gave up their free time to conduct a major canalside clean-up in Bankside and neighbouring estates.

The 43 volunteers who took part in the Keep Bankside Beautiful-led event were divided into three teams.

Two groups worked along the canal bank in Bankside while the other headed along Etna Road and the surrounding streets, collecting 73 bags of litter and additional large items between them.

The event, held on March 30, was organised as part of a nationwide Clean Up Scotland campaign which is run by Keep Scotland Beautiful, Scotland’s environment charity.

Organiser Ewen Cameron said: “Litter is a big, big problem in many parts of Scotland, but I don’t know many places where it is so prevalent.

“We’re proud to have been able to make a real difference to the canal path and wider neighbourhood but more work is needed to keep it looking good.

“We would like to thank Scottish Canals, Falkirk Council and Keep Scotland Beautiful for assisting with the event organisation and David’s Kitchen for providing refreshments to the participants at the end of the litter pick.”

“What we want to see now is that the canal path is transformed into an asset cherished by the community which will attract more people to the town.

“The path is used a lot by visitors to The Helix Park and Falkirk Wheel and nobody wants to see litter when they go on holiday.

“In fact, while we were collecting the litter, many cyclists saw us and thanked us for tidying the area up.”

Derek Robertson, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Keep Bankside Beautiful is to be commended for the difference its members have made to Bankside and the surrounding estates.

“They take great pride in their local community and people like them are the foundation of our Clean Up Scotland campaign.

“Keep Scotland Beautiful aims to make Scotland clean, green and more sustainable.

“This year, we are hoping our annual Spring Clean during April and May will be our biggest and best yet, and Keep Bankside Beautiful members are doing a fantastic job to help us achieve this goal.”

John McGowan from Scottish Canals said: “A massive thank you to all the volunteers and to Ewen and Janet for organising the event for a second successful year clearing the litter.”