Keep Bankside Beautiful group wants volunteers to help clean canalside

Volunteers are being sought to help spruce up a stretch of canalside.

The Keep Bankside Beautiful (KBB) community group want as many people as possible to turn out for their litter pick on Saturday, March 30 from 10am to noon.

Aiming to clean up areas on both sides of the canal from Grahams Road to Abbots Road, the litter pick will leave from the grass area outside the flats in McDonald Crescent, Bankside. David’s Kitchen will provide refreshments and a buffet.

Ewen Cameron, KBB member, said: “I’ve been a regular litter picker for over a year and find the exercise has aided my physical and mental health.”

Registration is not required.