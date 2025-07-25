It is time to get out for the count for butterflies

A nationwide rescue mission has been launched by Butterfly Conservation – with readers being called to action.

Last summer, the wildlife charity declared a Butterfly Emergency after results revealed a marked and deeply concerning decline in butterfly numbers, which were the lowest in the count’s history.

The 2024 figures followed a pattern of long-term decline as butterflies struggle against a backdrop of habitat degradation, climate breakdown and pesticide use.

Butterfly Conservation’s Big Butterfly Count 2025 began on Friday, July 18, with the charity calling on thousands of everyday heroes – from schoolkids to grandparents, dog walkers to office workers – to take part.

If you do one thing for nature this year, get out for the count this summer; a small tortoiseshell captured by Iain H Leach.

Worryingly, 80 per cent of butterflies have declined since the 1970s. These icons of summer respond quickly to environmental change, making their decline a warning sign of a planet in peril.

The good news? There is hope. With just 15 minutes of your time, you can help protect UK butterfly species.

Between now and August 10, simply spend 15 minutes in any outdoor space and count the butterflies and day-flying moths you see then submit your sightings to help build an interactive map.

That’s it. One small action that contributes to a much bigger effort to help save butterfly species.

Play your part, then log your sightings on the website or app.

Dr Richard Fox, Butterfly Conservation head of science, said: “This is a chance to turn curiosity into conservation and make a real contribution to protecting butterflies.

“Butterflies are incredibly important bio-indicators. As they continue to disappear, as they have over recent decades, it indicates something is going seriously wrong in our natural world. We need to heed that warning and take action before it’s too late.

“If we lose butterflies, we lose more than beauty – we lose balance in our ecosystems with serious repercussions for wildlife.

“Taking part in the Big Butterfly Count only takes 15 minutes and it’s something everybody can do.

“If you do one thing for nature this year, get out for the count this summer! Every count really does make a difference.”

Download the free Big Butterfly Count app or visit bigbutterflycount.butterfly-conservation.org.