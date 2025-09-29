Interesting development: Falkirk Library hosts workshop on 19th century photographic process
Climate Forth is running a free workshop devoted to the age old art of cyanotype.
The event takes placed from 11.15am to 1.15pm at Falkirk Library, in Hope Street, on Saturday, October 18 and will feature the work of Marge Bradshaw, a photographer, artist and cyanotype expert.
People who attend can create their own prints from iron salts and UV light. Materials will be provided.
The workshop is suitable for ages eight and, but those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Visit the website for more.