Interesting development: Falkirk Library hosts workshop on 19th century photographic process

Climate Forth is running a free workshop devoted to the age old art of cyanotype.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event takes placed from 11.15am to 1.15pm at Falkirk Library, in Hope Street, on Saturday, October 18 and will feature the work of Marge Bradshaw, a photographer, artist and cyanotype expert.

People who attend can create their own prints from iron salts and UV light. Materials will be provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The workshop is suitable for ages eight and, but those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The workshop will take place at Falkirk Library (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Visit the website for more.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers