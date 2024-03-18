Ineos waiting to hear if council will let it keep its Grangemouth ground flares

Petrochemical giant Ineos is looking for the go ahead from Falkirk Council to keep the ground flares it put in place before it received planning permission.
By James Trimble
Published 18th Mar 2024, 14:55 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 15:05 GMT
Ineos FPS Ltd lodged an application with the council last June – which was subsequently validated on Monday, March 11 this year – to construct two enclosed ground flares and associated infrastructure at Ineos, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth.

The retrospective application will be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

According to the online planning documents, the ground flares were commissioned to improve regulatory compliance with the “Best Available Techniques” requirements of the SEPA PPC Permit.

The retrospective application has been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The retrospective application has been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
It was stated: “Installation and usage of the proposed ground flares would comprise a best available technique measure by reducing the usage of the elevated flares, which produce higher sound emissions.

"The operation of the ground flares would not increase sound levels at the site boundary, and a reduction in sound levels of at least 9.9 dB(A) would be achieved.”

