The firm has announced a co-funded feasibility study with the Scottish Industrial Energy Transformation Fund (SIETF) to help it find ways to lower its carbon footprint.

Ineos stated its KG plant provides the cornerstone of manufacturing at its Grangemouth facility, producing ethylene that is further processed on site and also exported

via pipeline to industrial hubs England.

Ineos is looking for ways to reduce its carbon footprint in Grangemouth

Andy Hughes, Ineos operations director, said: “This feasibility study demonstrates our creative thinking, innovative engineering and determination to address the need

to reduce our carbon footprint and deliver on our commitment to net zero operations by 2045.

"The study will review the technical and economic viability of redesigning the furnace convection section of the ethylene manufacturing process.”