Ineos searching for ways to reduce carbon footprint in Grangemouth
Petrochemical giant Ineos is looking at ways to improve energy efficiencies at its KG ethylene plant in Grangemouth.
The firm has announced a co-funded feasibility study with the Scottish Industrial Energy Transformation Fund (SIETF) to help it find ways to lower its carbon footprint.
Ineos stated its KG plant provides the cornerstone of manufacturing at its Grangemouth facility, producing ethylene that is further processed on site and also exported
via pipeline to industrial hubs England.
Andy Hughes, Ineos operations director, said: “This feasibility study demonstrates our creative thinking, innovative engineering and determination to address the need
to reduce our carbon footprint and deliver on our commitment to net zero operations by 2045.
"The study will review the technical and economic viability of redesigning the furnace convection section of the ethylene manufacturing process.”
According to the firm, businesses at the Ineos Grangemouth complex are already on their journey to net zero, having reduced CO2 emissions by 37 pre cent since acquiring the site in 2005.