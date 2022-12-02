Ineos roasted by environmental group following very bright night of heavy flaring in Grangemouth

An Ineos spokesperson said: “We apologise to our local community for any inconvenience caused as a consequence of flaring at our site overnight. One of our manufacturing plants developed a fault that required the removal of a quantity of gas from the process and, as per industry standard, flare this via the high level flares.

“We are very much aware of the effect this has on our local community and our teams worked hard overnight to reduce the level and duration of the flaring, including making use of a ground flare.

"We are now in the process of re-establishing manufacturing on the plant having rectified the issue. This will result in the need to continue to flare though Friday and into Saturday as we bring the plant back on line.

Friends of the Earth Falkirk have been highly critical of Ineos and the level of flaring in Grangemouth

"We will do our utmost to do this in a manner that maintains safety and also in consideration of those who live and work nearby.”

Responding to last night’s flaring, Friends of the Earth Falkirk stated: “The sky was alight all evening in Grangemouth. Ineos can not be allow to flare gas as a waste product.

