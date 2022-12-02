Ineos roasted by environmental group following very bright night of heavy flaring in Grangemouth
Petrochemical giant Ineos has apologised to Grangemouth residents in the aftermath of a heavy night of flaring on Thursday but a local environmental group believes the firm saying sorry is not enough.
An Ineos spokesperson said: “We apologise to our local community for any inconvenience caused as a consequence of flaring at our site overnight. One of our manufacturing plants developed a fault that required the removal of a quantity of gas from the process and, as per industry standard, flare this via the high level flares.
“We are very much aware of the effect this has on our local community and our teams worked hard overnight to reduce the level and duration of the flaring, including making use of a ground flare.
"We are now in the process of re-establishing manufacturing on the plant having rectified the issue. This will result in the need to continue to flare though Friday and into Saturday as we bring the plant back on line.
"We will do our utmost to do this in a manner that maintains safety and also in consideration of those who live and work nearby.”
Responding to last night’s flaring, Friends of the Earth Falkirk stated: “The sky was alight all evening in Grangemouth. Ineos can not be allow to flare gas as a waste product.
"These flares should be metered. North Sea Gas cannot be wasted heating and polluting the sky above the community of Grangemouth. Ineos needs to address the Climate Emergency, not continue with business as usual, with their ‘net zero targets’.”