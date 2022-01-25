Ineos: Residents alerted over flaring as maintenance work gets underway

The Grangemouth based company is carrying out some planned maintenance.

It posted on social media to alert people to flaring.

It said: “Our teams at Kinneil are undertaking planned maintenance.

Picture Michael Gillen

“Local residents and those in the vicinity of Kinneil site may notice short spells of controlled elevated flaring during the day while they complete their work

“We will do our utmost to reduce the level and duration of this flaring and apologise for any inconvenience.”

