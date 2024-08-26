Ineos given green light by local authority to keep Grangemouth ground flares

Ineos has been given the go ahead to keep its enclosed ground flares at its complex in Grangemouth(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Petrochemical giant Ineos installed two enclosed ground flares at its Grangemouth site without planning permission.

Ineos FPS Ltd lodged a retrospective application with Falkirk Council on June 12 last year – which was validated on March 11 this year – to see if it could keep the two enclosed ground flares and associated infrastructure on its land, on Bo’ness Road.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Friday, August 23.

According to the online planning documents, the proposed development is required to replace existing flares to the south of the proposed development which have been unreliable and difficult to keep operational.

The documents stated: “The existing elevated flares cause light pollution and emissions when in use. The new flares would be located to the north of the existing terminal and its associated infrastructure, on open land within the complex.

“The site measures 1.99 hectares and sits adjacent to the River Avon and the Forth Estuary.”