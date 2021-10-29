In Pictures: Pilgrimage for COP26

Among them were St Catharine’s in Bo’ness and St Mary’s in Grangemouth, Trinity Church Falkirk and Christ Church in Falkirk. The two local mosques provided food for the pilgrims on Wednesday evening when they were staying at St Francis Xavier Church. Pilgrimage for COP26 is a walk and a learning journey from Dunbar to Glasgow to reflect on the climate and ecological crisis in anticipation of COP26.