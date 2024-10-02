In Pictures: Falkirk hosts its first ever climate festival at the home of the Kelpies

The free event, which took place on Saturday, September 28, was designed to engage with the local community in tackling climate change and getting involved with local groups active in the sustainability space.
Organised by Falkirk Council and a number of local groups, the festival featured a variety of family-friendly activities, interactive stalls, and hands-on experiences.
Stephen from of Home Energy Scotland was on hand to give out advice at Falkirk Climate Festival Photo: Scott Louden
Sandra of Forth Climate Forest join Stephi and Steven from FEL at Falkirk Climate Festival Photo: Scott Louden
Will And Laura of Climate Forth promote their environmental cause at the inaugural Falkirk Climate Festival at the Helix Park Photo: Scott Louden
There were opportunities to interact with stall holders and enjoy various activities at the Falkirk Climate Festival Photo: Scott Louden
