In Pictures: Air cadets recruit gLitter gang to help in Grangemouth Spitfire clean up

The cadets, who helped bring the Spitfire to town a number of years ago, joined forces with Falkirk Council environmental staff and the gLitter team to do a general clean up in and around the memorial site, just off Bo’ness Road between 10am and 2pm on Saturday.

Litter pickers on the day included members of the Rotary Club of Grangemouth, who also tidied up the area around the garden in Moray Place.

It’s a beautiful Autumn day… thank heavens after yesterday’s soaking!

A gLitter team spokesperson said: “Grangemouth Air Cadets got in touch asking if we would help them to clean up the Spitfire memorial in time for Remembrance Day. On Saturday, along with members of Grangemouth Rotary Club, we all got together for a clean up.

“And what a clean up it was. Everyone worked hard and with smiles and laughter, just the way we like it. Thankyou to the air cadets, the rotary club, the gLitter team and to the girls at the Rumbling Tum for providing drinks for everyone, much appreciated.”

The Spitfire memorial commemorates the pilots who died in training accidents at RAF Grangemouth during the Second World War.

