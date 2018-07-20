How to know if you live in a flood risk area

Potentially Vulnerable Areas (PVAs) are locations where significant flood risk exists now or is likely to occur in the future.

They are part of the National Flood Risk Assessment (NFRA) process, and help Scotland to understand and prioritise where work could benefit the most. They are a vital part of protecting people, properties, businesses, communities, infrastructure and our environment.

Since 2011, when PVAs were first identified, SEPA and its partners have been working hard to improve data and methods of flood risk assessment. As a result it now has new information which has resulted in changes to the PVAs.

Scotland’s PVAs are based on the NFRA, which is updated and published every six years, providing a clear picture of past, current and future flood risk.

SEPA will publish the latest NFRA in December.