How the animals at Blair Drummond are beating the heatwave

We’re all struggling to keep cool as temperatures reach record highs, so spare a thought for animals whose daily attire is a fur coat.

Keeping its residents comfortable is a problem that Blair Drummond Safari Park has been wrestling with over the past couple of weeks and it has hit on a novel solution.

As well as their usual precautions of making sure they have plenty of shade and enough to drink, the keepers have treated the animals to some tasty fruit ice lollies to help them cool down.

With the great weather set to continue, locals are being encouraged locals to make the most of it with a perfect summer day trip to the safari park.