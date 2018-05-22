Helix fish deaths explained by SEPA

Reports of dead fish floating on the surface of the water at the Helix park last Friday night have been explained in depth by SEPA.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency responded to complaints and investigated the matter and discovered it was the extremely hot weather which had caused the a lack of oxygen in the water and the subsequent suffocation of the unfortunate fish.

SEPA unit manager Catriona Walker said: “Every day SEPA works to protect Scotland’s environment and we take reports of pollution very seriously. We received reports through our 24 hour pollution hotline of dead fish at Helix Park, Falkirk on the evening of Friday, May 18.

“Following discussions our officers had with Scottish Canals, we understand the fish deaths are likely to have been caused due to the very warm weather last week. Warmer water holds less dissolved oxygen, meaning fish can suffocate.

“We are also investigating reports of odours in the Helix Park area, but these are not related to the fish deaths in the pond and canal.”