Growing greatness: Falkirk area nursery school wins national garden contest

A local nursery school has captured a top prize in this year’s Keep Scotland Beautiful Pocket Garden Design competition.

Sacred Heart Early Learning Centre, in Grangemouth, won a title for their creative entry, entitled “BP/Ineos Oil Refinery”.

Earlier this year, in partnership with the Garden for Life Forum, nursery and school pupils, aged from three to 18, were invited to design a miniature pocket-sized garden which included food for people, had a positive impact on wildlife and reused something.

More than 130 entries from 18 local authority areas across Scotland were submitted, representing the work of whole classes and schools, all capturing fantastic imagination and creativity linked Keep Scotland Beautiful’s 2025 “Our Heritage” theme.

The nursery school's winning entry 'BP/Ineos Oil Refinery' (Picture: Submitted)

It also gave pupils and educators a creative focus for learning for sustainability, STEM skills, and the Curriculum for Excellence while learning more about the climate and nature emergencies and having fun learning outdoors.

The designers of the 32 winning entries – many of which told stories of traditional crafts, food and local monuments – have now been invited to build and grow their garden at school before filming or photographing it to be displayed as part of an online garden showcase in June where people will be able to vote for their favourite.

Eve Keepax, Keep Scotland Beautiful education and learning officer, said: “We’ve been running the Pocket Garden Design Competition for a decade, and were excited to introduce Our Heritage as a new theme this year to inspire pupils’ imaginations.

"Our heritage can tell a powerful story about our places, communities and what we choose to protect or remember. The entries this year told moving stories of pupils’ connection to the intangible heritage of language, myth and music as much as their natural heritage and physical buildings of industry, and life long ago.

"The standard of design was even higher this year yet still as full of creativity and humour. Congratulations to the winners – I’m already looking forward to seeing the designs transform into real mini gardens.”

The online showcase will be open for visitors and voting between June 13 and June 22.

