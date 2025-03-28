Growers are powered up for the new season in Winchburgh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Winchburgh’s community growing group has welcomed renewable energy for the 2025 season, with hundreds of residents set to benefit.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based within the 85-acre Auldcathie District Park, the group has installed a wind turbine and four solar panels to provide power, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to its 1.5-acre growing area.

Through a partnership with Winchburgh Community Development Trust, it will enable a number of local groups to reap the benefits of engaging with nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Growing group co-chair John West said: “Sustainability is the common thread that runs through everything the group does.

Winchburgh Community Growing Group has welcomed renewable energy for the 2025 season, with hundreds of residents set to benefit.

“Having renewable energy will be a complete game-changer, enabling our volunteers to provide more opportunities for the community. It will also power the irrigation system and pump water into our polytunnel automatically, which means our crops will be able to thrive.

“Our Community Cabin, which will now have power, is already incredibly well-used by a wide variety of groups which benefit people from all walks of life – from nursery-aged children right up to adults who are at risk of social isolation or struggling with their mental health.

“At its core, the growing group is about bringing the community together and getting this up-and-running has been a real group effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to our dedicated volunteers, including Stephen Cavanagh who worked tirelessly to research the kit, and ACE Electrical Limited for their support.

Allen Campbell from ACE Electricals with solar panels.

“We'd also like to thank Penny from Winchburgh Community Development Trust, who has helped drive its delivery and brought Leigh and myself together to discuss the partnership.”

Leigh Lauder, the Trust’s development manager, was delighted to work in partnership with the growers.

She said: “They were able to help us deliver a Builder’s Den for the men in Winchburgh. We’re also very pleased that our funding has helped with the installation of the renewable energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We very much look forward to launching the project this spring with John and his team.”

Auldcathie District Park was formed as part of an £8 million regeneration project by Winchburgh Developments Ltd, with input from the local community to transform it into a multi-use space for people of all ages to enjoy.

It now features more than 31,000 new trees, running, walking and cycling loops, a bike track, play areas and the community growing area.

The group welcomes volunteers every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm who want to take part in community growing, while making new friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Penny Lochhead, Winchburgh Developments community engagement and greenspace manager, said: “It is very exciting to see the growers becoming fully sustainable. The new irrigation systems will significantly increase their vegetable growing capacity, made possible by free energy from the turbine and solar panels.

“Importantly, they will also be able to have the kettle on for their hard-working volunteers! Exciting times are ahead for the growing group; they are an inspiration.

“Winchburgh Developments is proud to be their partner and will continue to support them with endeavours throughout the year.”