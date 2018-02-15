Group opposed to Ineos road closure calls for more support

Campaigners are looking for further backing in their bid to prevent a petrochemical giant’s plan to permanently close part of a Grangemouth road.

In September, Falkirk Council unanimously rejected Ineos’ attempt to shut off the A904 Bo’ness Road from Inchyra Road to just beyond Avon Bridge in a bid to improve on-site security.

However, the firm will have its appeal against that decision heard by Ministers at a public inquiry, which starts at the end of this month.

Ineos has claimed the road closure, which would only exclude site traffic, would lead to long-term economic benefits for Grangemouth and those who live there.

However, Bo’ness Road Action Group (BRAG) is now calling on residents of Grangemouth and the surrounding areas who are against the move to show their support by attending the hearing.

A spokeswoman for BRAG, which has amassed 3000 signatures against Ineos’ proposal, said: “BRAG sees any road closure and the proposed measures of mitigation as both unnecessary and detrimental to the needs of the people of Grangemouth and surrounding communities.”

The public inquiry into the Bo’ness Road closure planning appeal will be held in the Leapark Hotel, Grangemouth from Tuesday, February 27 to Friday, March 2.

Anyone who would like to attend the hearing should head to the Leapark Hotel on Thursday, March 1 for 10am.