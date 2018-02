Falkirk Council’s plans to build 43 social houses near Falkirk High School have been given the go ahead.

The council forecasts a need for over 500 affordable properties in the Falkirk area between 2017 and 2021.

This proposal, which will see the 43 properties – along with associated roads – constructed on land to the west of the high school near Blinkbonny Road, received a certificate of lawfulness on January 24 because the development complies with Falkirk Local Development Plan 2015.