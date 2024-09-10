Grangemouth's litter busting Glitter gang clean up at national awards to pick up multiple titles

A group of dedicated volunteers who make it their mission to keep the streets and parks of Grangemouth as clean as possible have been recognised for their environmental efforts.

Organised by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful and hosted by Aberdeen City Council, the annual Beautiful Scotland awards took place at Duthie Park, Aberdeen on Monday, September 9.

A number of community groups and volunteers were celebrated and thanked for their efforts to improve their local areas and make them a nicer place for people to live, work and visit.

Let’s Get Grangemouth Clean Glitter Team was one of the most successful entrants, winning the Large Town Award, the New Entrant Award, a Highly Commended certificate in the David Welch Memorial Award for Something Special – for flower beds and a floral bike trail – and a gold certificate.

The Glitter team recruit some young helpers to clean up Zetland Park - the team won multiple titles at this year's Beautiful Scotland awards (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

The group, together with Falkirk Council, also won the Wright Sustainability Award for Zetland Park’s Rain Garden.

Polmont Planters, meanwhile, won the Urban Community Award and also received a Highly Commended certificate in the David Welch Memorial Award for Something Special for their Heritage Garden, as well as a Silver Gilt certificate.

Thirty-eight groups from all over Scotland were presented with awards and Certificates of Recognition for their efforts to improve, enhance and protect biodiversity and the places they care for and work and live in.

Juliette Camburn, Senior Officer, Community Initiatives at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “I’d like to wish huge congratulations to our fantastic Falkirk groups who were honoured at this year’s Beautiful Scotland awards.

“We’re facing climate and nature crises in Scotland, and everyone must play their part to halt biodiversity loss and to protect and enhance nature. The efforts of our groups, and all involved in their communities, is truly inspiring, ensuring their local areas are not only protected but improved for future generations.

“Every group thoroughly deserves their awards and recognition, and their collective effort is immensely appreciated.”

Judging visits took place between July 29 and August 11, with Keep Scotland Beautiful’s volunteer judges evaluating groups’ efforts across three categories – horticultural achievement, environmental responsibility and community participation.