Grangemouth scheme aims to save 3,000 homes from £6 billion worth of flood misery

Two special local consultations next week will spell out to flood-risk householders how a major scheme will aim to prevent a future disaster.

People who live near the banks of the rivers Avon, Carron, the Grange Burn and Forth Estuary are being specially encouraged to attend.

It’s claimed the proposed plan will benefit more than 3,000 properties and avoid flood damage worth six billion pounds.

Falkirk Council’s head of design, roads and transport, said: “We want to protect as many homes and properties as possible from water damage, and we need the views of local people to help us do this”.

In a summary of the challenge facing planners, it’s pointed out that the Grangemouth plan has been identified as the highest priority scheme in the national flood risk management strategy published by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA).

A “large” number of homes and other properties, some of national importance, could be threatened by flooding from local rivers and the Forth Estuary.

Falkirk Council has already developed a computer model designed to try and predict the extent of any future flooding, and has carried out a topographic survey.

It has also carried out an assessment of existing flood control measures, and looked at the feasibility of creating a tide-excluding barrier on the Grange Burn.

The first local consultation session on the planh is on Tuesday (February 27) at Carronshore Bowling Club, Beaumont Drive, Carron, between 11am and 7.30pm.

This will be followed on Thursday (March 1) by a session from 11am to 7.30pm at Bowhouse Community Association Centre in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth.