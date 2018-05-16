Grangemouth residents urged to attend meeting to view flood plan details

The next meeting of Grangemouth and Skinflats Community Council will take place tomorrow (Thursday) - and residents will be given the chance to see a presentation on the town’s proposed flood plan.

The flood protection scheme has been identified as the highest priority scheme in the national flood risk management strategy published by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) in 2015.

It will reportedly be a benefit to over 3000 properties in the area and prevent estimated flood damages of around £6 billion.

Residents are welcome to attend at the Community Education Unit, Abbots Road, from 7pm.