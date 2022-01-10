Grangemouth residents hit by first heavy flaring of 2022
Petrochemical giant Ineos has aplogised to Grangemouth residents after “an issue” at one of their manufacturing plants resulted in significant noise and light pollution from prolonged flaring.
An Ineos spokesperson said: “Local residents and those in the vicinity of the Ineos Grangemouth site may notice spells of flaring from the south side of the facility. We are working to resolve an issue on one of our manufacturing plants.
"We will make every effort to reduce the level and duration of the flaring and apologise for any inconvenience.”