Grangemouth residents hit by first heavy flaring of 2022

Petrochemical giant Ineos has aplogised to Grangemouth residents after “an issue” at one of their manufacturing plants resulted in significant noise and light pollution from prolonged flaring.

By James Trimble
Monday, 10th January 2022, 2:19 pm
Updated Monday, 10th January 2022, 2:19 pm

An Ineos spokesperson said: “Local residents and those in the vicinity of the Ineos Grangemouth site may notice spells of flaring from the south side of the facility. We are working to resolve an issue on one of our manufacturing plants.

Read More

Read More
Police launch investigation into Grangemouth 'stabbing' incident

"We will make every effort to reduce the level and duration of the flaring and apologise for any inconvenience.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Grangemouth residents have been exposed to the first significant period of flaring of 2022

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

IneosGrangemouthCoronavirus