Grangemouth residents hit by first heavy flaring of 2022

An Ineos spokesperson said: “Local residents and those in the vicinity of the Ineos Grangemouth site may notice spells of flaring from the south side of the facility. We are working to resolve an issue on one of our manufacturing plants.

"We will make every effort to reduce the level and duration of the flaring and apologise for any inconvenience.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grangemouth residents have been exposed to the first significant period of flaring of 2022

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.