Grangemouth residents have to grin and bear flaring for two more days
An Ineos spokesperson said: “From today, October 27, we begin the final steps in the re-energising and recommissioning of our manufacturing plant following a major maintenance programme (TAR) at the Grangemouth site.
“The ten-week TAR involved the inspection, renewal and replacement of equipment across multiple assets with more than 700 (peak) additional contractor personnel to support.
“As part of this stage of the recommissioning process, flaring may be visible for up to 48 hours. Flaring is an industry recognised safe means of removing the contents of petrochemical plants that cannot be re-used or recycled during the start-up process.
"We will minimise this wherever possible, including making use of our ground flare.”
According to Ineos the Gangesmouth site’s flare network removes the potential for over pressure in the plant and provides a safe discharge route for off-specification product.