Grangemouth residents have to grin and bare flaring for two more days

Ineos is nearing the end of its ‘re-energising’ procedure at its Grangemouth facility but warn residents there is still a couple of days of flaring yet.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Ineos spokesperson said: “From today, October 27, we begin the final steps in the re-energising and recommissioning of our manufacturing plant following a major maintenance programme (TAR) at the Grangemouth site.

“The ten-week TAR involved the inspection, renewal and replacement of equipment across multiple assets with more than 700 (peak) additional contractor personnel to support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of this stage of the recommissioning process, flaring may be visible for up to 48 hours. Flaring is an industry recognised safe means of removing the contents of petrochemical plants that cannot be re-used or recycled during the start-up process.

Ineos has warned residents there will be flaring in Grangemouth over the next couple of days

"We will minimise this wherever possible, including making use of our ground flare.”

According to Ineos the Gangesmouth site’s flare network removes the potential for over pressure in the plant and provides a safe discharge route for off-specification product.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers