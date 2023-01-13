The consortium behind the transformational bid for the FGF, which includes Forth Ports, Ineos and Falkirk Council, reacted to the positive news, announced earlier today.

Charles Hammond, Forth Ports chief executive, said: “This is great news for Scotland, for new green jobs and for the country’s drive to net zero.Together

Advertisement Hide Ad

with our consortium partners, our bid will re-industrialise the nation and create large scale economic development.

The Port of Grangemouth plays a key role in the Forth Green Freeeport project

"Our green freeport will accelerate investment and generate 50,000 new green jobs by acting as a catalyst for new technologies and renewable energy manufacturing.

This has the potential to unlock £6 billion of private and public investment for Scotland and create new training facilities, factories, logistics parks, rail, freight and fuel terminals and to enhance our creative industries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The benefits of trade will be spread widely into the communities that need it the most, through the establishment of a green growth investment corridor creating tens

of thousands of jobs in low carbon logistics, renewable energy, green manufacturing and alternative fuels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These new jobs will not just be in Grangemouth, Leith and Rosyth, but in Glasgow and Edinburgh, the Lothians, Stirling and Falkirk, Dunfermline and Burntisland and across the UK.”

It is hoped the proposal will generate a £4 billion boost in GVA (Gross Value Add) to Scotland’s economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bid’s strategically located tax and customs sites span 550 hectares in Grangemouth, Leith, Rosyth, Burntisland and Edinburgh Airport.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “The Forth Green Freeport bid is underpinned by a set of social values that includes inclusivity, combatting of illicit activity,

Advertisement Hide Ad

anti-trafficking and safety and security of both goods and people.

"Falkirk Council is delighted that the Forth Green Freeport Bid has been successful and looks forward to working with the UK and Scottish Governments and other partners to ensure that the Green Freeport brings forward not only inward investment but real benefits for our communities. We are particularly pleased that the Forth

Advertisement Hide Ad