Government supporting council’s plan for electric vehicle charging hub at Falkirk Stadium

Falkirk Council is to receive in-depth support from the Scottish Government to install an electric vehicle charging hub at the Falkirk Stadium.

The region is just one of ten local authority areas chosen to help facilitate a transformation in the uptake of plug-in e-vehicles throughout the country.

Funded and delivered by the government and the Energy Saving Trust, the Switched on Towns and Cities programme aims to incentivise the use of electric vehicles.

It will also provide support for a feasibility study into the solar PV-enabled hub in Falkirk to ensure it has a wide-ranging charging infrastructure which meets the needs of commuters and visitors to the area.

There is scope to extend funding and deliver 20 “electric towns” before 2025.

Michael Matheson, Falkirk West MSP and Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity, said: “This is an important step forward in our commitments within the Programme for Government to introduce 20 electric towns before 2025 and to phase out the need for new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2032.

“Working in partnership with local authorities, we will provide support to further develop our already comprehensive charging network.

“By increasing the availability of charging infrastructure and further incentivising the use of electric vehicles, we hope to see continued growth in the number of users discovering the benefits of electric vehicles.”

Angus MacDonald, SNP MSP for Falkirk East, said: “This is welcome news for Falkirk district and comes as a real acknowledgement of the work already carried out by Falkirk Council in moving towards a sustainable town, with accessible infrastructure for electric vehicles and alternative methods of transport.

“The Switched on Towns and Cities funding for feasibility studies comes off the back of the Low Carbon Travel and Transport Challenge funding awarded to Falkirk in June last year which will see more charging points brought to the Falkirk Stadium, as well as a solar canopy to harness energy at this low carbon hub.

“Falkirk district is well on its way to reducing its carbon emissions and this study will hopefully identify what more we can do to ensure we are leading the challenge in carbon emissions reduction.

“There is, clearly, more we can all do as a community in Falkirk district, including using alternative methods of travel for shorter journeys particularly on the school run or travelling to work within walking distance.

“All of these small things can add up to a huge reduction in carbon emissions and a more sustainable and clean environment for now and the future.”