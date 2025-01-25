Going Green: ​Watch the birdie to help save our feathered friends

Take part in Big Garden Bird Watch (photo: Adobe)

​​“I’m not normally a birdwatcher but I want to take part in the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch this year – how do I go about it?”

Every January, the RSPB's Big Garden Birdwatch takes flight and hundreds of thousands of people across the UK grab a pair of binoculars, a cup of tea, and take a moment to count the feathered friends visiting their gardens, parks, and balconies.

It’s not just a fun activity – it’s a vital piece of citizen science helping to monitor the UK’s bird population. Plus, it’s a fantastic way for families and friends to connect with nature and each other.

Birds are more than just a pleasant sight and sound in our everyday lives – they’re essential to healthy ecosystems. They act as pollinators, pest controllers, and seed spreaders, making sure that our natural environments thrive.

Each species plays a unique role in maintaining balance in nature, and tracking their numbers and habits provides important insights into the health of our environment—that’s where the Big Garden Birdwatch, which runs from January 24th to 26th, comes in.

The UK is home to an incredible 641 different bird species. Blackbirds, woodpigeons, robins, and magpies are all common sights in our gardens, while harder-to-spot birds like goldfinches and jays can add a dash of excitement when they swoop in. For those living near water, spotting mallards or even a grey heron can be really satisfying.

More than 600,000 people took part in Big Garden Birdwatch in 2024, counting a whopping 9.7 million birds. House sparrows took the top spot, but counts of these birds are down by 60% compared to the first Birdwatch in 1979. In fact, 38 million birds from UK skies in the last 60 years according to the RSPB, highlighting the need for action.

Mental health benefits

Spending time observing nature has been proven to improve mental health and focusing on the sights and sounds of the natural world can reduce stress, improve your mood, and boost overall well-being.

Taking part in the Birdwatch is a chance to slow down, breathe deeply, and enjoy a sense of connection with the environment. Even in busy urban areas, the sounds of birds can bring a surprising sense of calm.

The beauty of the Big Garden Birdwatch is that it’s an activity for adults and children alike. For kids, it’s an engaging way to learn about wildlife and foster a lifelong love for nature, and for grown-ups it’s a great way to wind down. Schools, community centres, and local groups can host their own events too, and these get-togethers can strengthen community ties and create lasting friendships.

How to Get Involved

Joining the Big Garden Birdwatch couldn’t be easier. Sign up on the RSPB website to receive a free guide to identifying common birds and recording your findings. Then spend an hour counting birds in your garden or local green space, then submit your results online.

Apart from being great fun, the event has an important scientific purpose. The data collected is compared to previous years to identify any changes in bird populations. The RSPB then tries to spot any problems, like disease or environmental factors, and take action.

So, whether you’re a seasoned ‘twitcher’ or a total beginner, the Big Garden Birdwatch is your chance to rediscover the beauty of the natural world in nearby surroundings. Give it a go - you might just discover a new hobby!

Celebrity spot

Rock star Moby is well known for his vegan lifestyle and environmental activism. The musician, whose real name is Richard Melville Hall, has spent decades supporting animal rights charities and campaigning against factory farming. He even donated all profits from his Los Angeles vegan restaurant, Little Pine, to environmental causes. In 2018, Moby, who’s had a string of hits like Porcelain and Lift Me Up, participated in Al Gore's 24-hour broadcast on climate change and other environmental issues.

Green Swap

Instead of buying new books on Amazon, try borrowing them from your local library. Authors still get royalties from libraries, and since you’ll be reading a book that’s already been produced there are no additional carbon emissions.

Raging wildfires: are we at risk in the UK?

We were all shocked by the speed and ferocity of the destruction by recent wildfires in California. At least 25 people lost their lives, and billions of pounds worth of property was destroyed–not only mansions belonging to the rich and famous but also ordinary people’s homes, local schools and shops.

You might be wondering if such a catastrophe could ever happen here in the UK and the bad news is that it certainly could, and we’re ill-prepared for it.

The UK is facing an increasing risk of wildfires as the effects of climate change bring hotter, drier summers. For example, the heatwaves in the summer of 2022 sparked 24,316 wildfires in England alone–a four-fold increase over the same period in the previous year.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) predicts that as temperatures continue to rise and summer rainfall decreases, wildfires could be nearly five times more common by the latter part of the century.

But despite the stark warning signs, fire chiefs say that we’re not ready to fight these fires, pointing to cuts to fire stations, equipment, and crew numbers.

One FBU official said: “Households deserve to feel protected. We all want to walk past fire stations and know there are enough people and equipment in there to protect us, but we’re fighting a 21st-century problem with 20th-century resources.”

The London Climate Resilience report further emphasised the issue, recommending that the UK Government develops a National Wildfire Strategy and Action Plan by the end of 2025. This strategy must address the dual challenges of drought-induced water shortages and the need for alternative firefighting methods that don’t rely on dwindling water supplies. It’s time for the government to act.

Preventing Wildfires

Wildfires are often caused by human activity, making education on prevention critical. Lawmakers and individuals can take simple but effective measures to reduce the risk:

1. Don’t use disposable barbecues: These may seem like an easy solution for cooking in the outdoors, but they’re a fire disaster waiting to happen. Users often don’t extinguish them correctly, or properly protect surrounding vegetation from embers. They really should be banned altogether.

2. Dispose of cigarettes properly: If you smoke, never discard cigarette butts on the ground. Always extinguish them completely and dispose of them in appropriate bins.

3. Avoid open fires: Campfires and bonfires can easily spread out of control, especially in dry conditions. Instead, only use designated barbecue areas and ensure all flames are fully extinguished before leaving.

4. Follow local restrictions: During high-risk periods, councils may issue bans on certain activities, such as barbecues in parks and open spaces. Adhere to these guidelines to protect your community.

Fact or Fiction

Floods displaced 40 million people in 2024 alone.

FACT.

Water disasters in 2024 killed at least 8,700 people, drove 40 million people from their homes and caused economic damage of more than £445bn, according to the Global Water Monitor report.