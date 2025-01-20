Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Households in Central Scotland can now get free help to plan home improvements that save money on energy bills and carbon emissions.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All households in West Lothian, Falkirk and Edinburgh are eligible to use the new Energywise service.

Readers can access free impartial advice, online or over the phone, from a team of experts at the Energywise service which officially launched on January 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delivered by energy experts Energy Saving Trust and funded by SP Energy Networks, Energywise will help householders identify the best low carbon solutions, such as solar panels or a heat pump, to suit their home, budget and goals.

Get advice on low carbon solutions, such as heat pumps, for your home.

People using the service will receive a comprehensive costed improvement plan, outlining next steps and the option of a free follow up conversation with an expert advisor. The free service also offers help to find funding and certified installers, making it easier to get the work done.

With energy prices continuing to climb, and the need to cut domestic carbon emissions to curb the climate emergency, SP Energy Networks is the latest energy distributor to commission Energy Saving Trust to set up support services.

Laura McGadie, Energy Saving Trust operations director, said: “It’s exciting to be offering this bespoke service to help people choose what is best for them and their homes when it comes to low carbon technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know people are willing to make changes, they just want a bit of guidance on where to start, so Energywise is there to help them.”

To get a free personalised home improvement plan visit getenergywise.org.uk.