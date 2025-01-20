Get energy wise with some free advice

By Julie Currie
Published 20th Jan 2025, 12:16 BST
Households in Central Scotland can now get free help to plan home improvements that save money on energy bills and carbon emissions.

All households in West Lothian, Falkirk and Edinburgh are eligible to use the new Energywise service.

Readers can access free impartial advice, online or over the phone, from a team of experts at the Energywise service which officially launched on January 8.

Delivered by energy experts Energy Saving Trust and funded by SP Energy Networks, Energywise will help householders identify the best low carbon solutions, such as solar panels or a heat pump, to suit their home, budget and goals.

Get advice on low carbon solutions, such as heat pumps, for your home.
Get advice on low carbon solutions, such as heat pumps, for your home.

People using the service will receive a comprehensive costed improvement plan, outlining next steps and the option of a free follow up conversation with an expert advisor. The free service also offers help to find funding and certified installers, making it easier to get the work done.

With energy prices continuing to climb, and the need to cut domestic carbon emissions to curb the climate emergency, SP Energy Networks is the latest energy distributor to commission Energy Saving Trust to set up support services.

Laura McGadie, Energy Saving Trust operations director, said: “It’s exciting to be offering this bespoke service to help people choose what is best for them and their homes when it comes to low carbon technology.

“We know people are willing to make changes, they just want a bit of guidance on where to start, so Energywise is there to help them.”

To get a free personalised home improvement plan visit getenergywise.org.uk.

